Jonah Hill showed off a new tattoo on Instagram, Sunday, which shows a "rock on" logo reworked to have a body-positive theme.

"BODY LOVE," the tattoo reads.

Hill has opened about about his past insecurities regarding his weight and called out media outlets for body-shaming. Earlier this year, he took particular issue with a headline in the Daily Mail.



Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

"I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends," he wrote on Instagram in response. "Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase me anymore is dope. I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself."

He continued, "This isn't a 'good for me' post. And it's definitely not a 'feel bad for me post'. It's for the kids who don't take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You're wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love."

Hill's is set to star in Adam McKay's next film, Don't Look Up, which is slated to release on Netflix, later this year.

Check out Hill's new tattoo below.

