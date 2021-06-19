LaMelo Ball is fresh off of winning the Rookie Of The Year award following a spectacular season with the Charlotte Hornets. While the Hornets were unable to make it to the playoffs, Ball was very solid as the team's point guard and he had moments of brilliance that had fans believing he will be a superstar in short order. His highlights are already some of the nicest in the league, and there is no doubt he will be a fixture in the NBA for years to come.

Recently, Melo decided to celebrate this Rookie Of The Year title by hitting up tattoo artist Herchell L Carrasco, who gave him two flashy forearm sleeves. In the clip below, you can see that one tattoo has an angel that resembles Melo, while the other arm has a lion. "Fear God" is written across both arms, and it makes for quite the graphic aesthetic.

Will Newton/Getty Images

Ball and his brothers are known for having lots of flashy tattoos, so it only makes sense that he would celebrate his recent accomplishment with some new ink. Of course, getting a stylized tattoo of yourself is a lot to live up to, although LaMelo seems well on his way to becoming one of the best point guards in the league.

Let us know what you think about these new tattoos, in the comments below.