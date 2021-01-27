Summer Walker Finally Releases Long-Awaited Video For "Body"

Summer Walker releases the music video to her fan-favorite song "Body".

A year-and-a-half later, Summer Walker has finally released the long-awaited music video to her fan-favorite song "Body".

The track has recently seen another surge in popularity on social media, pushing Summer Walker to come through with the music video before seemingly heading into her next musical chapter. "Body" comes from her debut studio album Over It, executive produced by her on-again-off-again boyfriend London On Da Track.

The video, directed by Lacey Dukes, is a body-positive display from Summer, who stands tranquil as she embraces motherhood, looking gorgeous in her pregnant state. It was filmed in Calabasas and Malibu, with interposing black-and-white and color visuals presenting a stark juxtaposition for viewers.

Summer has been making headlines lately because of her public thoughts on gender roles, saying that men "have it easy" and explaining her point of view, sparking some debate among fans. Read more about that here.

Watch the new video above and let us know what you think. Stay tuned for news about Summer's next moves in music and life.