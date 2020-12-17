Summer Walker is officially in album mode, following a public split with the father of his child, London On Da Track. The singer teased new music with pictures from the studio on Instagram, Wednesday.

Ser Baffo / Getty Images

Walker was tight-lipped about any further details, keeping her caption to the mere word, "Album."

Earlier this week, Walker revealed that she was launching her own label, Ghetto Earth Records, which will operate as an imprint of Interscope Records.

"I came up with Ghetto Earth because earth is ghetto," she said in a statement. "I don’t wanna be controlling over my artist’s music. I want them to be fully involved in everything they put out. I’m just here to support and help them get to wherever it is they’re trying to go in life."

Despite her recent success, Walker still says she wishes she had been born in a different generation: "This generation is so fake," she wrote on Instagram last week. "I should have been born in the '90s," she added. To clarify, Walker was born in the '90s. We assume she meant "grew up in." I digress. "It's past the surgery like ig really got plp out here livin full blown facades," she went on. "Flexin & ppl think it's cool and cute to be fake."

