mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Summer Walker Drops "Over It (Complete Set)" For 1-Year Anniversary

Aron A.
November 21, 2020 13:05
285 Views
10
1
CoverCover

Over It (Complete Set)
Summer Walker

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Summer Walker drops off the complete set for "Over It" including acapellas, instrumentals, and live renditions of album cuts.


It's been a massive year for Summer Walker. She slowly emerged as a promising voice in R&B before releasing her debut album which cemented her status in the soundscape of modern R&B. Over It, her debut album, arrived last year and didn't disappoint.

It's been an entire year since the project released. And instead of trying to offer a deluxe edition, she came through with the complete set for her die-hard fans which include the instrumentals, a capellas, and live renditions of "Body," "Sessions 32," "Come Thru," and "Playing Games." 

The release of the Over It (Complete Set) arrives just days after LVRN's Home For The Holidays project that included Walker's rendition of "Santa Baby."

Check out the full set of Summer Walker's Over it below. 

1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Summer Walker Drops "Over It (Complete Set)" For 1-Year Anniversary
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject