With misinformation regarding the coronavirus continuing to spread, people should be extra careful about what they share about the pandemic. Especially if you have a platform as large as Summer Walker, it can be seriously dangerous to post things about the virus without fact-checking beforehand. After sharing a fake video that allegedly showed people in China "spreading" the disease, Summer Walker faced a ton of backlash online, causing some fans to turn their back on her. In return, she went ahead and deleted everything from her page.

If you take a look at Summer Walker's Instagram profile right now, you'll notice that there are zero posts attached to the page. If you're looking for context on why that may be, her story would be the best place to look.

The rising R&B star exposed herself to another controversy after sharing a coronavirus-related video, which was revealed to actually be two years old. "That's some trifling nasty ass shit," wrote the star on the clip, which many are viewing as xenophobic. She has officially responded to the drama.

"Lol people so dumb, talking about I'm racist and that video was from a long time ago. It don't matter if it was from 20 years ago, bottom line that shit nasty & IDGAF if a black white yellow or green person did that shit, it's still nasty," she wrote on her story. "Lmao I literally don't give a fuck anymore this is app. It's not that serious. For my label Ima just delete all this shit."

She wasn't lying about that last bit. Not only did she get rid of the coronavirus video, but she also archived everything else that was present on her page.

