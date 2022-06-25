It's official – Summer Walker is going to be a mother of two!

"People asking me if I'm pregnant," she said on Live earlier this afternoon, responding to the speculation that's been floating around online since she delivered her most recent thirst traps.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

After taking a moment to make a few funny faces for the camera, the "4th Baby Mama" singer confirmed, "I am! And, you know, I'm very very very happy about it, very excited about it."

Walker told viewers that she's most excited to see how "different" things will be this time around. If you've listened to her Still Over It album, you'll recall that she publicly dissed her first baby daddy, London On Da Track, for "making [her] spend [her] whole f*cking pregnancy alone."

"It's just, you know, really peaceful, really happy," the Atlanta native said of her second experience carrying a child. "Lots of help, lots of love, and the only reason I'm even saying anything is because, you know, last time... I felt very disrespected that people didn't let me tell that myself."





Though she still gets in the occasional social media spat with her ex (and former frequent collaborator), Walker appears to be more in love than ever in her new relationship with Lvrd Pharoh, who went out of his way to defend the R&B starlet's honour after she lost to Doja Cat at the Billboard Music Awards last month – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on Summer's pregnancy.



