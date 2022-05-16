Doja Cat left last night's Billboard Music Awards with a handful of new trophies to add to her already impressive collection, but as you'll soon find out, not everyone was happy to see the Planet Her hitmaker win multiple R&B awards – most notably, Summer Walker's boyfriend, who hopped on his own Instagram Story to share his thoughts.

"@billboard explain to me how a pop artist @dojacat wins two R&B categories??? And she has one R&B song ever??" LVRD Pharoh asked following last night's BBMAs. "@billboard numbers don't lie, how didn't she win?

Pharoh continued to gas his girl's most recent project, writing, "As I recall, Still Over It topped @beyonce Lemonade TWICE. How did @summerwalker not win any R&B woman categories? I'll wait."

As AllHipHop reports, the mother of one lost out on Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female, and Top R&B Album to Doja Cat. Other artists nominated in the genre's many categories include Giveon, SZA, The Weeknd, and Silk Sonic, to name a few.





"No one is knocking [Doja Cat's] artistry," LVRD Pharoh, also known as Larry, defended his initial post. "She's an amazing POP artist. But R&B is R&B. SZA, Summer, and Giveon should have won because they are actual [artists] for the category!"

Walker's beau insisted, "It’s not about Summer winning. It’s about respecting the culture of R&B." He concluded, "In the 2000s, none of this ‘pop-based music’ would have been considered R&B because it’s not that!! God bless everybody."

It's been noted that RCA Records lists Doja as a "multi-genre artist," listing her talents as "wild hip-hop, twisted pop, and smoked-out R&B."

This isn't the first time that the California-born starlet's categorization at award shows has been criticized. At the AMAs last year, fans expressed their disappointment at seeing Jazmine Sullivan lose out to Doja Cat – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

