Summer Walker and London On Da Track are no strangers to airing out their co-parenting drama on social media. On Friday evening over on her finsta account, the Still Over It artist took a minute to vent about the producer, with whom she shares a daughter, though the Story post wasn't up for long before she deleted it.

"I literally have the worst [baby daddy] on the face of the planet lol," she began. "I can't wait till I can just get some peace." Despite the stress she's feeling, Walker has still been able to find comfort in her role as a mother.

"It's okay [though], I have the most perfect bundle of joy in the world, wouldn't change anything about my past if I could."

Messages from fans came flooding in after Walker aired out her feelings, some of which she shared on her Story after removing the initial post. "As long as you know [you're] doing your part that's all that matters," one user wrote. "Everything is full circle and one day they'll feel bad about their actions, but by then it'll be too late. Just live your truth."

"Nahh sis I doubt he's the worst," another person joked. "I think mine got yours beat!"

Others opened up with their own stories in the 26-year-old's DMs. "Tell me about it. Mine asked me to pay him child support because he OFFERED to get them a few extra days during the week. If you ain't got no job just say that."





