According to Summer Walker, Willow Smith has been avoiding her for months.

The two have never had a public friendship but Summer Walker seemingly wants to spark up a relationship with Willow. Unfortunately, her attempts to reach out appear to have gone by the wayside, being skipped over entirely by the Red Table Talk star.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Back in May, Summer said that Willow "wouldn't talk to her" when a fan suggested they meet up for some yoga and meditation and, this week, she tried again to get on good terms with the singer.

She updated her Instagram Stories and complained about Willow always curving her, writing: "Someone tell @willowsmith to stop acn bushi and lets me friends lol."

It's unclear how Summer has tried reaching out. One thing is clear though, Willow simply doesn't have the time to get back to her, or she's not interested in being her friend. At the end of the day, they seem to exude completely different energies, so maybe it's for the better.

Summer has been in the news this week because of her break-up with London On Da Track, announcing that they've officially gone their separate ways. As for Willow, she was one of the stars of this month's Savage X Fenty fashion show.