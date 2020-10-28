The world has learned all sorts of facts about the Smith family since they decided to have open, honest conversations about their personal lives on Red Table Talk. Three generations weekly sit and speak about various pop culture issues, and in a recent episode, the trio discussed the relationship between women, including mother-daughter relationships where family members can often be at odds. During the discussion, Willow Smith noted that her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, didn't treat her the same as she did brother Jaden Smith.



“I also want to bring up, there is a difference in how Black moms will treat their daughters and their sons," said Willow. Jada agreed that she was much harder on Willow than Jaden. Then, Jada was asked why she operated that way. “It’s coming from, I gotta be on it, we gotta be on it because I know with this world, we have to work harder," Jada answered. "And then I’d be like, ‘And his father will deal with [Jaden] but you mine.'"

“For me, I knew that she’s gonna have it twice as hard," Jada continued. "I needed you to be strong because I know what this world is like for us as Black women." Elsewhere, Willow admitted that she used to be a "mean girl" to other young women because she wasn't dealing with her emotional issues appropriately. Check out the episode below.