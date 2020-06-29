Summer Walker previously told the world that she would be quitting music before the end of the year and, although we're hoping she has a change of heart regarding those plans, she has just announced that she will be dropping a new project soon to keep the fans satiated.

She had formerly announced that a new EP would be out in the coming months and, today, Summer Walker came through with the release date, cover artwork, and the official title of the collection.

"Dropping my new EP, Life On Earth July 10th," wrote the ever-popular R&B star on social media.

The new project is already available for pre-save on Spotify and pre-order on iTunes. It is unclear if this will be the final project from Summer Walker before her supposed retirement.

With new music on the way in just over a week, it may be time to re-visit her debut album Over It to imagine what kind of smooth goodness we'll get this time around.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Summer Walker was a high point of the 2020 BET Awards last night, performing two songs, including her hit "Come Thru" with Usher.

Will you be tuning into her new EP Life On Earth on July 10?