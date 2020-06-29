The performances on last night's BET Awards ceremony were special in that the artists were given even more creative control than ever for their live sets. Since the event was held virtually, rappers and singers were given free rein to bust out their most innovative ideas on a wide-spread platform. DaBaby sent a powerful message with "ROCKSTAR" and Anderson .Paak also came through with an impressive performance of his new record. Many fans were also excited to see Summer Walker and Usher team up on stage.

She has promised to stop making music before the end of the year but, at the BET Awards, Summer Walker may have left us with one of her final gifts: a tremendous 2-song medley with R&B legend Usher. With her cloud-like, sometimes angelic vocals shining through, Summer Walker made a return to the spotlight after taking several months off, dealing with her social anxiety and basking in the success of her Over It album.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

She began by singing "Session 32" before the camera panned over into Usher's room, making way for their "Come Thru" collaboration to see the light of day.

Summer Walker previously said that she would be releasing a limited collection of music soon. She has been loudly critiquing several current events, including the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter protests, taking to her social media platform to do so.

Watch her performance below.