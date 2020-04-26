HNHH's specially-curated "R&B Season" playlist has never looked better, with fresh offerings from Summer Walker, Alicia Keys, Alina Baraz, Chris Brown, the list goes on! For months now, we've has been keeping our audience up-to-date on the hottest R&B releases out there, and the latest additions to join the ranks are too good to miss.

One of the current princesses of R&B, Miss Summer Walker, has been busy collaborating with a few different artists as of late. Her feature on dvsn's new album, A Muse In Her Feelings, in the form of "'Flawless' Do It Well Pt. 3" made our list, along with her new single with 21 Savage, "Secret." Alicia Keys' latest release, "Good Job," dedicated to all the essential workers risking their lives amid the coronavirus pandemic, is also featured on "R&B Season" this week. You'll also find some cuts off Alina Baraz's new album, It Was Divine, on our playlist, and of course, the new T-Pain and Chris Brown joint, "Wake Up Dead," that the former teased during his IG battle with Lil Jon earlier this month. For more new music from JoJo, SiR, Kiana Ledé, Njomza, and more, check out our updated "R&B Season" playlist, and don't forget to follow our other specially-curated playlists on Spotify.

