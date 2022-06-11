For years, Summer Walker hasn't been shy about speaking about her social anxiety. It is an issue that millions of people live and struggle with, but for those who find themselves to be entertainers, it can be stifling. Factor in that an artist has reached the plaque-earning, chart-topping status in the music industry such as Walker, and things can become even more troublesome as fans expect for singers to be available for personal interactions at the drop of a dime.

After speaking candidly about her social anxieties back in 2019, the Still Over It hitmaker was ridiculed. She canceled tour dates and reportedly pressed pause on meet and greets as some fans understood her position while others weren't happy with the news.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Since that time, Walker has pushed forward in her career, mapping out her moves that cater to her time and emotions. She's toured and taken to stages worldwide, and although she hasn't spoken much about her anxiety in recent years, she did drop off a mention on her Instagram Story.

"It be so many opportunities I be turning down cause I'm still awkward with other humans [eye roll emoji]," she wrote. "Lol I'm tied of it." In an industry where people are willing to compromise at every turn, it's rare that people will shut down possibilities in an effort to take care of themselves.

Check it out below.