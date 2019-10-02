We're three days away from receiving Summer Walker's debut studio album, Over It. The Atlanta singer has been making waves for some time, but the world took notice of her talents after Drake gave her a cosign and hopped on the remix to her single, "Girls Need Love." As the hours tick down to the arrival of her London On Da Track-produced project, the 23-year-old sat down with Billboard to chat about inking a deal with LVRN/Interscope and linking with Drizzy on her popular single.

"I think he slid into the DMs and was like, 'I saw your video on a bowling alley monitor, thought it was cool,'" she said of how the collaboration with Drake was sparked. "And then Justice [Baiden, co-founder and head of A&R for LVRN] made me ask him [to get on the remix] and he said yes."

Summer also shared that it wasn't until she released her Last Days of Summer project earlier this year that she really was able to connect with her audience. "I really see how we all really be going through some of the same sh*t," she said. "Like, I didn’t know my music was so relatable until after the project dropped." However, although creating music can be therapeutic for both Summer and her fans alike, belting out her songs on stage isn't something that comes easily. "Performing gives me so much anxiety," she admitted. "I would be more at peace if I could just record music and slide it under the door.” Check out a clip of her interview with Billboard below.