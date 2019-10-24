On October 4th, 2019, Summer Walker dropped her album Over It, and we can't get enough of her. Her short break-up with London On Da Tracks, the executive producer of her album, got everyone worried. However, the break-up didn't last, and now we can't wait to see what else they have cooking for us. Until then, we get to enjoy Summer Walker's beautiful album and other things she's been on. A week ago, she dropped a video with Ari Lennox talking about things they're actually over, including waxing, bras, online dating, men and more. You can watch the organic conversation between the two queens by clicking here.

Summer Walker seems to be a big Ari Lennox fan, as she covers one of her songs ''40 Shades of Choke,'' and performs ''Playing Games'' from her album Over It on BBC's 1Xtra Radio. The radio show allows for singers to showcase their own style on mainstream songs backed by acoustic sounds, such as Halsey turning Justin Bieber's ''Love Yourself'' to ''F*ck Yourself'' or Camila Cabello showing us a different side of Machine Gun Kelly with their cover of James Arthur's ''Say You Won't Let Go.''

During Summer Walker's recent performance at the NPR Tiny Desk Concert, she mentioned that she struggles with anxiety. In one of her performances in the Live Lounge, we can tell she had her arms crossed, while she held both hands together in the other. She was probably feeling a bit shy towards her new surroundings. Her vocals were definitely not shy though, as she delivered impressive renditions of two already-beautiful songs.