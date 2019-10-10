Summer Walker recently dropped off her stellar debut album Over It that's solely produced by London On Da Track, who's also her boyfriend. In light of the sweet release, Summer and the "Shea Butter Baby" singer Ari Lennox caught up and discussed certain topics that they're over with a glass of wine in their hands. The conversation got quite real, as the duo discussed monogamy, hooking up with women, periods and waxing.

Plastic surgery came up into the conversation where Ari admitted that she thinks "it's cool" and "sexy to touch."

"I'm into that shit," Summer added. "I need the ass, I need the titties." Summer than admitted that she has already gotten her butt worked on and even stood up for Ari to feel her new prized possession. "You know I didn't want to do too much. I had a back that ran into my ass...so it was just a long back," Summer explained.

Elsewhere in the clip, Summer and Ari continued to big each other up on how much they adore each other, especially when it comes to performing. "The first time I seen you perform, I was like 'what she the new [..] Erykah Badu,'" Summer said of Ari.

Watch the full clip below.