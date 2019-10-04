Summer Walker's R&B-Filled "Over It" Features Usher, Jhené Aiko, 6BLACK, & More

If you ask Summer Walker, she'll tell you that her debut album Over It is based on a true story. The Atlanta born and bred singer's London On Da Track-produced R&B record is full of songs that ride the relationship rollercoaster, going through the highs and lows of romance from Summer's perspective.

The singer's 18-track introduction hosts a number of notable names including Usher, Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR, 6LACK, Bryson Tiller, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Jhené Aiko. She recently shared with Billboard that she enjoys making music because it's not only an outlet for her to share her emotions, but she knows that people can relate to what she's going through. "I really see how we all really be going through some of the same sh*t," she said. "Like, I didn’t know my music was so relatable until after Last Days of Summer dropped." Check out Over It and let us know if you're grooving to Summer Walker's latest.

Tracklist

1. Over It

2. Body

3. Playing Games (Extended Version) ft. Bryson Tiller

4. Drunk Dialing

5. Come Thru ft. Usher

6. Potential

7. Fun Girl

8. Tonight

9. Me

10. Like It ft. 6LACK

11. Just Might ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR

12. Stretch You Out ft. A Boogie wit da Hoodie

13. Off of You

14. Anna Mae

15. I'll Kill You ft. Jhené Aiko

16. Nobody Else

17. Playing Games (Bonus)

18. Girls Need Love Remix x Drake (Bonus)