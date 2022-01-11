mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stream Mary J. Blige's "Family Affair" In Celebration Of Her 51st Birthday

Hayley Hynes
January 11, 2022 16:27
154 Views
40
1
Mary J. Blige/SpotifyMary J. Blige/Spotify
Mary J. Blige/Spotify

Family Affair
Mary J. Blige

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Happy Birthday, queen!


In celebration of Mary J. Blige's birthday, we're throwing it way back to 2001 with "Family Affair." The Bronx-born industry icon celebrates her 51st today, Tuesday, January 11th, and she's been receiving plenty of love from friends and fans alike across social media all day long.

Throughout her career, the Power Book II: Ghost actress has achieved plenty of impressive feats, and although she's getting older, she's not letting that stop her from crossing more things off of her bucket list, including her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar.

"This is our royalty regardless of how anyone else feels about her, Mary is our royalty and we’re not going to let anyone tarnish this brand," rapper Method Man said when speaking on Blige's fierce performance on the 50 Cent-produced STARZ series.

Which Mary J. Blige tracks do you have in rotation in celebration of the No More Drama hitmaker's birthday? Let us know in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ooh, it's only gonna be about a matter of time
Before you get loose and start to lose your mind
Cop you a drink, go head and rock your ice
'Cause we celebrating no more drama in our life

Mary J. Blige throwback Family Affair birthday post 2000s
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Stream Mary J. Blige's "Family Affair" In Celebration Of Her 51st Birthday
40
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject