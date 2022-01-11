Stream Mary J. Blige's "Family Affair" In Celebration Of Her 51st Birthday

In celebration of Mary J. Blige's birthday, we're throwing it way back to 2001 with "Family Affair." The Bronx-born industry icon celebrates her 51st today, Tuesday, January 11th, and she's been receiving plenty of love from friends and fans alike across social media all day long.

Throughout her career, the Power Book II: Ghost actress has achieved plenty of impressive feats, and although she's getting older, she's not letting that stop her from crossing more things off of her bucket list, including her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar.

"This is our royalty regardless of how anyone else feels about her, Mary is our royalty and we’re not going to let anyone tarnish this brand," rapper Method Man said when speaking on Blige's fierce performance on the 50 Cent-produced STARZ series.

Which Mary J. Blige tracks do you have in rotation in celebration of the No More Drama hitmaker's birthday? Let us know in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ooh, it's only gonna be about a matter of time

Before you get loose and start to lose your mind

Cop you a drink, go head and rock your ice

'Cause we celebrating no more drama in our life