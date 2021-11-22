Industry legends Method Man and Mary J. Blige have been working together for longer than some of us have been alive. Back in 1995, the artists linked up for the Wu-Tang Clan MC’s debut project Tical, and decades later, they share the screen on 50 Cent’s hit series, Power Book II: Ghost.

Blige plays the role of Monet Stewart Tejada, a drug cartel queen pin who’s known for her stone-cold ferocity. While chatting with Metro, her long-time friend and co-star gave some insight as to why he thinks she does the part so much justice. “Mary brought a big audience with her, they knew what they was doing.”





“Plus, Mary was a fan of this show and I think this show was written exclusively for her, especially with the Monet character which I think she is brilliant at. I love seeing Mary outside of her comfort zone as far as being on-stage and singing and all that. She’s been getting her feet wet in this acting game and there’s only room for improvement and she has all my support.”

Method Man went on to say that the “Family Affair” artist is more real than regular. “This is our royalty regardless of how anyone else feels about her, Mary is our royalty and we’re not going to let anyone tarnish this brand. She’s bringing it this season – I just wish she’d hug her kids [laughs] but in the business she’s in, she can’t be soft at all, it’s got to be tough love all around the board and she’s killing it,” the 50-year-old told Metro.

The two stars received a Grammy in 1996 for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group following the release of “I’ll Be There For You/You’re All I Need To Get By,” which also happened to peak at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2003, they collaborated once again, this time for Blige’s Love & Life album on the song “Love @ 1st Sight,” which you can check out below.

