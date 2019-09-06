Nicki Minaj Retirement
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Says Her Musical Hiatus & Motherhood Were Good For Her Mental HealthThe acclaimed artist opened up about the benefits of her musical break. By Madusa S.
- MusicMeghan Trainor Brings Nicki Minaj Out Of Retirement With A Collab Dropping This WeekWe can't wait to hear what a Meghan x Minaj track sounds like!By Keenan Higgins
- MusicNicki Minaj On Her Possible Final Album: "Fierce, Fun & Unapologetic"It's unclear if Nicki Minaj still plans on releasing it.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQueen Latifah Believes Nicki Minaj Will Come Out Of RetirementQueen Latifah was caught off guard by the news.By Milca P.
- Music50 Cent Says Nicki Minaj Should "Take A Break" Rather Than Retire50 thinks Minaj should consider just slowing her roll instead.By Milca P.
- RelationshipsNicki Minaj Fans Blame Kenneth Petty For Her RetirementThe Barbs are not happy with Kenny Petty.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Apologizes To Fans For "Abrupt & Insensitive" Retirement AnnouncementShe plans on addressing her announcement on Queen Radio.By Erika Marie