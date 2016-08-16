Kodak Black sexual assault case
- GramKodak Black Speaks Out After Copping Plea To AssaultKodak Black fires off a series of tweets after copping a plea to assault. By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black Admits Guilt & Apologizes To Victim In South Carolina Sexual Assault CaseKodak Black reportedly pleaded guilty in his sexual assault case in South Carolina, and instead of jail time, the artist was sentenced to 18 months of probation and court-ordered counseling. By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeKodak Black To Appear In Court This Week Over Sexual Assault Allegation: ReportKodak Black will reportedly head back to court on Wednesday for his ongoing sexual assault case in South Carolina.By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentHow Should Hip-Hop Respond To Kodak Black's Sentencing?Condemned to 46 months behind bars, we look to find the measured response to Kodak Black's latest trip to the penitentiary.By Robert Blair
- MusicKodak Black Begs For Jail Release So He Can Fight Rape TrialKodak Black has criminal cases in different states.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black's Legal Team Are Unsure When He May Get Out Of CustodyOfficials in South Carolina have moved to revoke Kodak Black's bond in an ongoing sexual assault case.By hnhh
- MusicKodak Black Requests Delay Of Looming Sexual Assault TrialKodak Black and his legal team need more time to prepare. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKodak Black Ordered To Submit DNA Samples In South Carolina Rape Case: ReportA judge approved a request from a solicitor to obtain blood and saliva samples from Kodak.By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black Walks Out Of Ebro Interview After Sexual Assault QuestionKodak Black lost his patience with the Hot 97 host. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKodak Black's Sexual Assault Trial Gets A Start DateKodak Black faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentKodak Black: A History With The LawPossession of a stolen firearm, rape, and child neglect are just a few of the charges on Kodak Black's record. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicKodak Black Gangbangs On Instagram LiveKodak Black and his friends recorded themselves running a train on a woman.By hnhh
- NewsKodak Black "There He Go" VideoKodak Black releases his first song since getting released from jail.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsKodak Black Released From Jail On $100,000 BailKodak is out.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsGraphic Details Of Kodak Black's Rape Charge Are RevealedA couple of days after Kodak Black was extradited to South Carolina, details of the warrant for his alleged sexual battery have been revealed. By Angus Walker
- NewsKodak Black Released In Florida, Moved To South Carolina To Face Sex ChargeKodak Black was released from jail in Florida and extradited to South Carolina, where he is set to begin a trial for sexual battery. By Angus Walker
- NewsHear Kodak Black Sing A Beautiful New Song From His Jail CellIt looks like Kodak Black has been drafting some heartfelt new material during his current jail stint. By Angus Walker
- NewsKodak Black Sentenced To 120 Days In Jail For Two Misdemeanor Drug ChargesKodak Black adds 120 days to his sentence.By Rose Lilah
- NewsKodak Black Will Not Be Released After Discovery Of Two Outstanding WarrantsKodak Black is probably going back to jail.By hnhh
- NewsKodak Black To Be Released On House ArrestKodak Black should be coming home today or tomorrow.By Rose Lilah