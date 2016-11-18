Kanye West & Donald Trump
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian's "Final Straw" Was Kanye's Presidential Run: ReportThe rapper's failed presidential run was "the final straw" for Kardashian within their already troubled marriage.ByMadusa S.5.1K Views
- PoliticsKiller Mike Supports Kanye West's Meeting With Trump: “Why Wouldn’t You?”“Black people shouldn’t have permanent friends or enemies, they should have permanent interest."ByDanny Schwartz4.6K Views
- SocietyT.I. Calls Out Kanye West & Steve Harvey In PSA To African American EntertainersT.I. warns minorities in the entertainment industry of "Willie Lynch" agenda in new Instagram videos.Byhnhh102 Views
- MusicJohn Legend Says The World Needs Kanye West In New InterviewJohn Legend explains his feelings about Kanye West and why artists are important in the Trump era.Byhnhh79 Views
- LifeGucci Mane Weighs In On Kanye West's Meeting With Donald TrumpGucci also revealed he'd like to work with Rihanna, Bruno Mars, and The Weeknd.ByTrevor Smith45.2K Views
- LifeHuckabee Says Trump Met With Kanye To Distract Media From Secretary Of State PickConservative commentator and former presidential candidate Mike Huckabee calls Trump a "master media manipulator" for setting up yesterday's meeting with Kanye West. ByAngus Walker105 Views
- EntertainmentStephen Colbert, Trevor Noah & James Corden Mock Kanye & Trump's Surprise FriendshipLate-night comedians have a field day with Kanye West's surprise meeting with Donald Trump yesterday. ByAngus Walker152 Views
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Reportedly Declined To Accompany Kanye West To Trump TowerKim had no interest in meeting with Donald Trump. She had her mother's boyfriend accompany Kanye instead. ByAngus Walker71 Views
- MusicASAP Ferg Defends Kanye West's Trump MeetingA$AP Ferg defends Kanye's meeting with Trump, says "Ye strategic not stupid".ByKevin Goddard15.6K Views
- MusicYG Doesn't Seem Happy About Kanye's Meeting With Donald TrumpSomehow, we're not surprised the "FDT" rapper isn't behind this.ByTrevor Smith21.1K Views
- LifeKanye West Explains Why He Met With Donald TrumpKanye West elaborates on "multicultural issues" that sparked his trip to Trump Tower.ByDanny Schwartz27.2K Views
- MusicSecret Service Official Says Kanye West Not A Threat To Donald TrumpThe Secret Service assures us that Kanye West is not a threat to Donald Trump.ByRose Lilah82 Views
- MusicKanye West & Donald Trump Meet: "We've Been Friends For A Long Time"Watch footage from Kanye West and Donald Trump's meeting this morning.ByRose Lilah178 Views
- NewsKanye West Says He Would’ve Voted For Trump In The ElectionIt looks like Kanye West wants to make America great again.ByKevin Goddard30.1K Views