Jussie Smollett Attack
- Pop Culture50 Cent Reacts To Jussie Smollett's Release From Jail After 6 DaysJussie Smollett was released from jail on Wednesday evening and 50 Cent had thoughts about his six-night stay.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJussie Smollett Faces 3 Years In Prison, Will Be Sentenced TodayJussie Smollett will be sentenced today for staging a hate crime against himself.By Alex Zidel
- RandomJussie Smollett's Accused Attacker Wants His Bleach Back From Chicago PoliceAbel Osundairo, one of the men accused of attacking Jussie Smollett last year, is asking for the Chicago PD to return his red hat, ski mask, bleach, and more.By O.I.
- RandomJussie Smollett Thinks George Floyd Protests Are Also About HimJussie Smollett uses the George Floyd protests in an attempt to make a point about his own case.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To ChargesJussie Smollett is back in court where he pleaded not guilty to felony charges of lying to the police and staging the alleged hate crime that took place in 2019.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJussie Smollett Indicted On New Charges From Alleged AttackJussie Smollett has been indicted in Chicago by special prosecutor Dan Webb, stemming from last year's alleged racist attack on the former "Empire" star.By Alex Zidel
- GramSnoop Dogg Posts Savage Jussie Smollett Meme A Few Months Too LateBetter late than never?By Alex Zidel
- CrimeJussie Smollett Investigation Continues As Osundairo Bros. Meet With ProsecutorCharges against the actor may be reinstated.By Erika Marie
- AnticsJussie Smollett Still Insists He's The Victim Of Alleged AttackJussie Smollett is still committed to his side of the story.By Aron A.
- TV"Empire" Reveals How They'll Address Jussie Smollett's Absence In Season 6"Empire" creators had a very clever way of kicking Jamal Lyons' off the show.By Aron A.
- TV"Empire" Films At Same Location Of Jussie Smollett's Alleged AttackAfter giving Smollett the boot, "Empire" pays a visit to where the alleged attack occurred. For professional reasons only. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Wants Chicago's Lawsuit Against Him To Be DroppedJussie Smollett is asking a judge to dismiss Chicago's lawsuit against him.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett & Osundairo Brothers At Scene Of The Crime In New FootageA new update makes things look even worse for Jussie Smollett.By Cole Blake
- MusicJussie Smollett's Camp Clears Up Misinformation In Infamous Attack Case: ReportThe saga continues.By Erika Marie