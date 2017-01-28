Drake XXXTENTACION beef
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Says Drake Actually Liked XXXTentacion's MusicSki Mask and Drake link up.By Milca P.
- Original ContentHip-Hop Beefs: A 2017 RecapA timeline of the hip-hop/r'n'b beefs that defined 2017.By Milca P.
- MusicDrake 100% Jacked XXXTENTACION's Flow According To Joe BuddenXXXTENTACION thanked Joe Budden & DJ Akademiks for siding with him in his beef with Drake.By hnhh
- Music600Breezy Enters The Drake & XXXTENTACION Beef600Breezy says Drake gave him permission to go after XXXTENTACION. As for XXX, he just told Breezy, "I got a couple n*ggas that will knock you off in your own city." By Angus Walker
- MusicXXXTENTACION To Drake: "Stop Speaking Patois!"While XXXTENTACION continues to clown on Drake, Drizzy continues to ignore the bait. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicXXXTENTACION Will Run Naked Through Streets If Drake Can Outrap HimXXXTENTACION continues to go at Drake with guns blazing. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentWord On The Street: Did Drake Steal XXXTENTACION's Flow?"Look at Me" vs "KMT"? The people of Los Angeles weigh in.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicOffset Laughs Off XXXTENTACION's Claim That Drake Bit His FlowThe Migos member isn't convinced that Drake was familiar with the controversial rapper prior to "KMT."By Trevor Smith
- MusicXXXTENTACION Trolls Drake With His New "Stepdad" Twitter Profile PicXXXTENTACION cropped himself as Drake's stepdad in his new Twitter profile pic.By hnhh
- MusicXXXTENTACION Goes After Drake's Mom: "She Could Get It"Continuing his thirst-filled second day out, XXXTENTACION sets his sights on Drake's mother. By Angus Walker
- MusicXXXTENTACION Thinks Drake Is A "Bitch" But "Genius"XXXTENTACION does not appear to be Drake's biggest fan. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake & XXXTENTACION's "KMT" & "Look At Me" Get Mashed UpXXXTENTACION and Drake's songs "Look At Me" and "KMT" were mashed up into one and we're surprised it took this long.By hnhh
- MusicDrake Allegedly Asked About XXXTENTACION Before Debuting Controversial TrackXXXTENTACION's manager claims Drake was aware of XXXTENTACION before flow-jacking controversy.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicXXXTENTACION Calls Drake A "P*ssy N*gga"XXXTENTACION takes shots at Drake, whom he believes swaggerjacked his "Look at Me" flow.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicXXXTENTACION's "Look At Me" Debuts On Hot 100XXXTENTACION got his first hit while still behind bars.By hnhh
- MusicWatch Drake Dance To His New SongDrake was spotted at a club in the UK dancing to his new song.By hnhh
- MusicXXXTENTACION Says Drake Could Have Called Before Biting His FlowXXXTENTACION isn't mad Drake might have taken his flow but says "he could have reached out."By hnhh
- MusicXXXTENTACION Speaks On His Music's Influence In Interview From JailXXXTENTACION says he wants to collaborate with Lorde, speaks on upcoming projects, and more in a new interview from jail.By hnhh
- MusicThe Internet Thinks Drake Is Biting XXXTENTACION's Flow On His New TrackIs Drake's new flow directly inspired by the South Florida rapper?By Trevor Smith