Mikaela Spielberg, Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw's adopted daughter, has revealed that she has been sober for a total of seven days. The 23-year-old took to her private Instagram account to announce the triumphant news to her 76,000-plus followers that she has successfully been maintaining her sobriety in the midst of all of the conflict and coverage she has been receiving over the past month.

Last month, Spielberg revealed that she was entering the adult film industry, self-producing her very own solo sex acts and considering stripping as a means to provide steady income while fulfilling her very own creative/artistic desires. A little over a week later, the self-described 'sexual creature' was arrested on misdemeanor domestic violence charges in her hometown of Nashville, TN, following a public dispute with her 47-year-old professional darts-player fiancé, Chuck Pankow. Spielberg spent a total of twelve hours behind bars before being freed on a $1,000 bond on Feb. 29.

The adopted daughter of the world-renowned director revealed to The Sun, that her arrest was a misunderstanding and an injustice after she called authorities seeking medical attention. Now, Mikaela Spielberg is in good spirits and looking forward to living a life of sobriety as she took an artsy photo of her arm with the (private) photo captioned:

"Just celebrated a week sober. Navigating my own fears like a pro who somehow still knows nothing. Send me good loving energy y’all and I can try to put that into the world," Spielberg continued. "I’ll still be a flirty odd duck at the end of the day. I’m really trying to improve my connection to my body and manifest personal safety and genuine caution as it relates to me."

Spielberg followed her caption with several hashtags including #alcoholismawareness and #soberentertainer. Hopefully, the aspiring actress will be able to maintain her positive outlook and sobriety for many years to come.

While her IG account is currently unavailable to the general public check out one of her fiancé, Chuck Pankow's post featuring the beautiful Mikaela Spielberg below.