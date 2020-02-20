Mikaela Spielberg is officially getting started in the film industry but, instead of making blockbusters like her father Steven Spielberg, she's going the adult entertainment route, taking advantage of her body and self-producing porn flicks.

23-year-old Mikaela Spielberg, who was adopted as a baby by the legendary film director, has begun self-producing her own solo sex movies, taking an interest in becoming a stripper as well. After contemplating how she wanted to live her life, Spielberg decided that she wanted to embrace her status as a "sexual creature," telling The Sun about her life goals.

"I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body," she said in an interview with the publication. "And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn't satisfying my soul. I feel like doing this kind of work, I'm able to 'satisfy' other people, but that feels good because it's not in a way that makes me feel violated."

The Nashville resident informed her parents of her career move recently, shortly after making the announcement on social media. "This is a positive, empowering choice, I realized there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual," she said.

Spielberg notes that she would be open to self-producing fetish videos but she will not be engaging in sexual intercourse with another man on-screen, out of respect to her 47-year-old fiancé Chuck Pankow. She will be using the name Sugar Star on websites like Pornhub, where she has already shared some of her clips.

What do you think of her decision to start a career in porn?