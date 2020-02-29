Steven Spielberg was already "embarrassed and concerned" about his daughter Mikaela's career in solo porn, but now he has even more reason to be worried, as Mikaela was tossed in the slammer on Saturday on a domestic violence misdemeanor. Inmate records show that Mikaela was booked into the Hill Detention Center in Nashville early Saturday morning. Her bail has been posted at $1,000, although she is required to complete a 12-hour “hold" before she can be released. A Davidson County Sheriff’s Office official indicates that this "hold" is routine in domestic violence cases. “Someone has already posted her bond; it’s a matter of her finishing out her 12 hours,” said the official.

Mikaela has been making headlines lately for her recent adult film endeavours. The 23-year-old, who was adopted as a baby by the legendary film director and his wife, Kate Capshaw, announced her ventures in self-produced solo sex videos that she shares on PornHub under the alias, Sugar Star. She also revealed that she's working to get a license to become an exotic dancer in Nashville. "I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body," Mikaela said of her decision. "I feel like doing this kind of work, I'm able to 'satisfy' other people, but that feels good because it's not in a way that makes me feel violated." However, she will not be engaging in any sexual acts with other men onscreen, out of respect for her relationship with her 50-year-old fiancé, Chuck Pankow, who is more than twice her age.

Spielberg and Capshaw are reportedly not pleased with Mikaela's decision to pursue a career in amateur porn; however, Mikaela insists that it's not a bad thing. "This is a positive, empowering choice. I realized there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual," she said.