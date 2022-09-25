A couple of days ago, rap artist, Yung Miami, boasted about the gift she'd received from "Papi," better known as Diddy. While sipping on some champagne, the mother of two sat in the backseat of her brand new Mercedes Maybach truck. Showing off the exterior, the artist added an image that captured the glistening, white vehicle.

While celebs like Lala, Monica, and Latto congratulated the Miami native on her latest whip, one person, in particular, wasn't blown away by the expensive purchase.

Southside, whose real name is Joshua Howard Luellen, is a 33-year-old record producer and rapper. He and the City Girls star sparked dating rumors in 2018 after social media users witnessed them flirting online. Over the course of their relationship, the two had multiple public disputes and produced a daughter named Summer before ultimately calling it quits in 2020.

Despite the relationship's end, the former couple seized to bash each other at social media's expense. In fact, Southside stood up for his child's mother when Lil Uzi Vert talked about her online.

However, it appears that the tight bond they once shared is now nonexistent, as Southside had some things to say after witnessing his ex receive her Maybach.

The musician hopped online and recorded a video of himself, saying, "Yea yea, we don't do that Maybach cars or trucks anymore. We do vans now-- having these b*tches by the twos. Okay? Alright. Thank you." Following his statement, a woman can be heard laughing in the background.

Watch the clip below.