After the day that Southside had, it's clear he doesn't have time for foolishness. The 808 Mafia producer was at odds with his father on Thursday (April 1) after his dad jumped on Instagram and slew a string of insults toward his son. Southside responded to the allegations of neglect and abuse, but before he could put that drama behind him, he was back online delivering a strong message to Lil Uzi Vert.



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

In the past, Yung Miami has joked that Uzi has cussed her out, but fans watched a tense moment go down in real-time on Instagram Live. In a clip that has gone viral, Uzi and Yung Miami seem to be at odds and she told him that they don't have to be friends. "It ain't even about that though," said Uzi. "You know me. I ain't ever got to see you just like you ain't never got to see me."

Uzi went onto brag about how he's running things and when JT attempted to interrupt him, he told her to shut up and added if he told her to kiss him, she would do it. Yung Miami looked as if she was over the conversation, but Southside later let his voice be heard. "I'mma say this one time. Ay, Uzi, don't address none to my b*tch, my n*gga," Southside said in a video shared online. "You handle your b*tch, n*gga, you stay on your side."

"You got one more time to say somethin'," he continued. "I promise you I'mma punch your teeth out your mouth. Don't say nothin' else, n*gga... If you don't like my b*tch, don't like my b*tch. Let them do them... Stay the little weirdo you is, keep rockin' purses, keep doin' that b*tch sh*t you doin'."

The interactions sparked a conversation on Twitter where JT denied any animosity and said Lil Uzi Vert was just joking around. Watch the videos and read through a few tweets below.