We weren't sure what to make of the rumors about Charleston White and Soulja Boy, but for now, one of them is sharing his side of the story. Earlier today (July 22), news began to make the rounds about an alleged altercation involving Soulja and White. The rapper is known for the often verbal lashings that he gives to his peers and pop culture figures, and according to internet gossip, White was out and about when Soulja and several members of his entourage allegedly approached White.

As the story goes, White wasn't interested in a heated conversation so he reportedly pepper sprayed Soulja and his team. Later, White hopped on Livestream to discuss the alleged altercation.



Maury Phillips / Stringer / Getty Images

"They didn't know what happened," White said before laughing. "I hit they motherf*ckin' ass one more time just for goodness sake. That man Soulja Boy said [laughs]. Man, that n*gga say, 'Bruh! You maced me?!' Yeah, n*gga! [laughs]... I don't know [why] twelve n*ggas wanna talk. Next time, you n*ggas better holla with a bullhorn... You can't just walk up to no n*gga like me talkin' 'bout, 'I wanna talk.'"

"I don't want to talk to a bunch of n*ggas." Soulja has yet to speak about the alleged exchange.

Check out Charleston White below.