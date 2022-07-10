Soulja Boy might have gotten his start by being a rapper, but since his first song dropped in the early 2000s he's found plenty of ways to stay relevant. Whether he's trending for doing something first, coming out with a new invention, or saying something crazy online, it's become incredibly easy for the 31-year-old to break the internet.

Aside from those antics, there's one other activity that keeps Soulja pertinent-- beef. The "Crank That" rapper has had issues with numerous people in the industry within his career. To name a few, we've witnessed him have conflict with people like Chris Brown, Bow Wow, Key Glock, Lil Yachty, and countless others.

It's safe to say that Soulja, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, isn't afraid of putting people in their place-- no matter how long ago the disrespect occurred. Today (July 10), Soulja came across an old tweet from rapper, Wizkid. Posted on May 11, 2010, the post read, "I swear soulja boy is wack! jeeeezzzzz!"

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

There's no explanation as to how the 12-year-old tweet ended up on Soulja's timeline, but it's clear he was bothered by it. He responded, "Ya mama Wack. Shut ya b*tch a** up." The tweet has brought in over 6,000 retweets and more than 8,000 likes. Soulja has also liked a couple of tweets regarding the topic.

One post he liked was of a fan saying, "I agree with you Soulja Boy," and another was of a user quoting his tweet and adding, "Fair Play."

Check out the tweet below, what are your thoughts on this situation?