Soulja Boy is frequently stirring the pot but sometimes, it's at the wrong time. Last year, Soulja Boy faced backlash for some of his comments surrounding Young Dolph's death. And while many members of the PRE family went to Soulja Boy to defend Dolph's honor, Atlanta rapper Trouble, who passed away over the weekend, also called out Draco for the unnecessary commentary.

Fans think that Soulja Boy might still harbor resentment towards Trouble for his commentary last year. During an appearance on Instagram Live, Soulja Boy attempted to make a blanket statement regarding rappers who talk tough on the Internet but people believed that he was targeting trouble.

"N***as be talkin' tough as hell on the internet to me like they gangstas and then go out like some hoes," Soulja Boy said. "These n***as really be bitches, bruh. That's crazy. How you so tough on the internet and getting killed in real life? That shit crazy. Tough-ass, internet-ass n***a."

Though Soulja Boy didn't drop any names, people like Rico Recklezz did come at Draco's neck for making comments surrounding Trouble's death. Other fans pointed out that Soulja Boy told Trouble that he "would be next" in a since-deleted tweet during their back-and-forth in 2021.

Many people were upset with Soulja Boy for his comments, understandably. SB has yet to comment on the backlash but we will let you know if he does.