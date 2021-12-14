It was all out mayhem on Clubhouse once again and it came courtesy of confessions of sexual assault. Clubhouse has been an app that thrived under quarantine but has struggled to match the popularity of other apps now that life is easing into its new normal. However, spicy chatrooms have caused an influx of Clubhouse moments including commentary from NBA YoungBoy, Joyner Lucas and Karen Civil going at it, and now, Charleston White admitting that to raping women when he was younger.

White has candidly spoken about his past, namely serving six years in jail for murder when he was 14, but in a Clubhouse chat with several others, he went off about sexually assaulting women. The confession didn't sit well with Wack 100.

"You goddamn right we grew up raping white hoes, n*gga!" he is heard saying in the clip. "Running trains on them white b*tches. We grew up raping white b*tches in the South, n*gga. And they my Facebook friends, right now, today." Wack uploaded the snippet to his Instagram with a lengthy caption where he's calling for White to be canceled.

"I HAVE 1,000 for this man’s work location. WE NEED TO ALERT THEM THAT HE IS A ACTIVE RAPIST," wrote Wack. "Now Anybody and I mean anybody that supports this man @charleston.trolls on any level is totally against OUR WOMEN. We promote all kinds sh*t but this man needs to be CANCELLED . His voice needs to be pulled down off all platforms. HE IS PROMOTING THE RAPING OF WHITE WOMEN. HE NEEDS TO KNOW THAT ALL LIVES MATTER."

White had previously come forward to say he does not support the Black Lives Matter movement. Wack also tagged the likes of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, TMZ, YouTube, Akademiks, No Jumper, and others. Check it out below.

