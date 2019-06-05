Despite recently wedding longtime boyfriend, Joe Jonas, in a Las-Vegas ceremony, it seems that Game Of Thrones star, Sophie Turner, has another love in her life: her Juul. Some have started to notice recently that Sophie doesn't seem to go anywhere without her trust vape in hand - so much so that it's basically just an extension of her hand at this point. Whether she's chugging a glass of wine at a hockey game, or chilling between takes on the set of the, recently ended, Game Of Thrones, Sophie's Juul is never too far.

It's looking like Turner's vape obsession is getting a little out of hand though, with a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, featuring Turner and the cast of the new X-Men movie, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, revealing that the star had apparently cried over her beloved e-cigarette while filming an emotional scene. "I teared up a little bit watching Sophie in that scene," costar Jennifer Lawrence said during the Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance. "Her reaction to [SPOILER] was so raw. It was so honest and real and it's because she really was crying."

Jennifer comically continued: "[Sophie's] dialect coach, right before the take, took her Juul away. She started genuinely tearing up. It was like, the performance of the year." "It's how to act," Sophie joked. "Take it away and then you give it back and that's happy and sad."

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The Juul-obsessed star will play the centerpiece character of Jean Grey in the upcoming X-Men movie, which is set to be released in two days, on June 7th. You can watch the full interview with the cast - fair warning, it includes some spoilers - below.