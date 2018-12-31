interviewed
- SportsAntonio Brown's NFL Investigation Appears To Have Hit A Wall: ReportBrown can't do anything but wait.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAntonio Brown Accuser Interviewed By NFL For 10 Hours: ReportThe league is taking these accusations seriously.By Alexander Cole
- BarsFreddie Gibbs Raids "LA Leakers" With His Son, Drops Otherworldly FreestyleGibbs made Dom Kennedy's "My Type Of Party" his very own batterram.By Devin Ch
- MusicTyler, The Creator Reflects On His Old Music, Yelling On Songs, & Crafting "Igor"Tyler, The Creator goes into detail about his legacy, past and present. By Mitch Findlay
- WrestlingDave Bautista Professes: "I Will Go Broke Before I Have Another Wrestling Match""I am done. My in-ring career is over."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentSophie Turner Gets Emotional After Having Her Juul Taken AwayThe "GOT" star put her method-acting to the test when filming an emotional scene, after just having her Juul taken away.By hnhh
- MusicMembers Of The Wu-Tang Clan Answer Questions For The FansWu-Tang Clan for the children.By Aida C.
- MusicR. Kelly Hasn't Contacted His Children Since 2017: ReportInsiders are calling BS on R. Kelly's impassioned "performance" during the Gayle King interview. By Devin Ch
- StreetwearKanye West Interviewed Shayne Oliver For Relaunch Of Hood By AirHood By Air is on its way back to the fold.By Alexander Cole
- MusicOffset Confesses To Ebro: "I'm Getting Off This Drank, This Lean""It was never a cool thing for me," admits Offset.By Devin Ch
- MusicJussie Smollett Case: Colin Kaepernick's Attorney Calls Out Police SourcesMark Geragos shared his concerns on CNN.By Zaynab
- MusicNicki Minaj & Soulja Boy Chop It Up On "Queen Radio": Libido, Trucks & ComebacksThe episode was trending for a couple of reasons.By Zaynab
- MusicTerrence Howard Speaks On Jussie Smollett's Attack & "Empire" Cast's ReactionThe cast received the news while shooting on set.By Zaynab
- MusicBlueface Teaches DJ Akademiks Of Everyday Struggle The Bust Down DanceAkademiks can't dance but at least he tried.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDame Dash Puts FunkMaster Flex On Blast: "An Example Of What A Moron Looks Like""It doesn't look fun to be Flex."By Zaynab
- MusicR. Kelly "Victim" Forced To Wear Boys' Clothes: Mother Slams "Sick Motherf*cker"Michelle Kramer says her daughter had never been a tomboy.By Zaynab
- MusicOmarion Comments On "You Got Served" Sequel & Shares On-Set MemoriesWas he being coy?By Zaynab
- MusicR. Kelly Asked Iyanla Vanzant To Appear On "Fix My Life," She RespondsThe singer does not meet the criteria.By Zaynab
- NewsR. Kelly's Brother Reveals Identity Of Family Member Who Molested ThemBoth of them were victimized by their older sister Theresa.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentCharlamagne Tha God's "Surviving R. Kelly" Interview Labelled As "Mistake"His appearance confused many viewers.By Zaynab
- Music"Surviving R. Kelly" Episode 1: Aaliyah's Marriage Forgery, & Dangerous PersuasionViewers reacted to a grim account of R. Kelly dealings with Aaliyah.By Devin Ch
- MusicSaweetie On Dealing With Haters & Living Up To The "ICY GRL" Hype"Pissed" didn't come out of nowhere.By Zaynab
- MusicJacquees Responds To "Bad Singing" Petition : "You Can't Say Nothing To Jacquees"He did, indeed, refer to himself in the third person like a true legend.By Zaynab