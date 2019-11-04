This past weekend, Solange Knowles announced on Instagram that she was splitting up with Alan Ferguson who she has been married to for five years. The break-up came as a bit of a shock to people as they have been joined at the hip for a fairly long time now. Solange has been very open about her life with the public, so the details she expounded on in her initial post made sense considering the circumstances.

Immediately after the announcement, fans began to theorize that she might have been cheating on Ferguson with her co-manager, John Bogaard. Solange wasn't exactly a fan of these rumors and took to social media where she scolded those making up alleged lies about her.

“Yo, John [Bogaard] is my former co-manager y’all gotta chill. I’m not about to be silenced into letting complete lies narrate my life. To take my words ‘my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still’ after speaking about my health journey…which has already been painful enough and turn [it] into an interpretation of unfaithfulness is just…wow,” Solange said in a now-deleted tweet. In another deleted post, Knowles said “I hate to even give this energy, but I will not let something so untrue follow me when I’ve tried to lead my life in truth. I hope y’all spread this with the same conviction and energy that [you] did that false narrative. Much love.”

Twitter and social can be a pretty dangerous place so it's not surprising that rumors like this would be circulating, even if they are extremely far from the truth. Regardless, Solange is going through a hard time right now and most likely has better things to deal with than rumors.

