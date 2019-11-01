Solange and her husband of five years, Alan Ferguson, have decided to part ways. The singer took to Instagram to announce that the two broke up earlier this year with a very open and honest, yet uplifting, post about how she and her husband have “separated and parted ways." She revealed that they separated in early 2019. Her Instagram post included three photos of herself as she described the journey that she's gone through over the past two years that has given her “more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before."



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

"My body left me with no choice but to listen and be still within that stillness I begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear," she wrote before acknowledging that this was something that she'd have to bring to everyone's attention as a means to live her truth. "11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself."

Solange and Alan Ferguson got married in 2014 in New Orleans. The two did not share any children together but Solange does have a 15-year-old son from her previous marriage.