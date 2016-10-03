alan ferguson
- GossipSolange Knowles Reacts To Rumors That She Cheated On Her Ex-HusbandSolange wants people to chill.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsSolange Knowles Announces Split From Husband Alan Ferguson After 5 YearsSolange made the announcement on Instagram earlier today.By Aron A.
- MusicWale's 2011 Cut "Lotus Flower Bomb" Reportedly About Solange"Flower bomb, can I blow up on your mind?"By Chantilly Post
- NewsWatch Solange's Stunning "Don't Touch My Hair" & "Cranes In The Sky" VideosSolange shares two stunning new music videos, "Don't Touch My Hair" -- featuring Sampha -- and "Cranes in the Sky." Both songs appear on her new album, "A Seat at the Table." By Angus Walker