John Legend is celebrating quite the achievement, being named the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine this week and earning tons of media coverage as a result. He's been cracking jokes about the title and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, is also pretty excited about the honor of sleeping next to him every night. One person who isn't satisfied with Legend's selection is Snoop Dogg. In fact, he made his own little alterations to the magazine cover to better reflect the truth.

In case you didn't agree with People Magazine's choice to crown John Legend as the sexiest man in the world, Snoop Dogg has a nice-looking substitution: himself. With a blunt in his mouth and a dapper suit on his body, the Doggfather joked that he should actually have been honored with the prize. The new cover features an explanation of why Snoop is sexier than Legend and it all has to do with gang allegiance. "How a crip took your chick," reads the byline.

The joke issue will never be on newsstands. John Legend's copy will be available this month but, unfortunately for fans of the West Coast icon, you'll have to get creative to hang up the Snoop cover in your room.