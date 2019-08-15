mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Snoop Dogg Preaches Unity On "One Blood, One Cuzz" Ft. DJ Battlecat

Erika Marie
August 15, 2019
"I Wanna Thank Me" drops Friday.


Snoop Dogg brings his west coast vibe to his single "One Blood, One Cuzz." The veteran rapper is preparing for the release of his 17th studio album I Wanna Thank Me this Friday, and on this latest single, Long Beach's Finest preaches unity. Snoop wears his heart on his sleeve as he opens his track by rapping about the loss of Nipsey Hussle, a tragedy that shook hip hop to the core back in March.

The intro to "One Blood, One Cuzz" begins with a recorded telephone clip of a friend of Snoop's who is locked up. The person shared that while there were some people who turned their noses up at the Unity Walk that happened following Nipsey's death, on the inside, the color lines are blurred. He also said he understood because when he was free, he didn't want peace; he was just about the gang life—a lifestyle that he now calls "worthless."

Meanwhile, Snoop's forthcoming, 22-track project will feature an eclectic mix of artists including Chris Brown, YG, Nate Dogg, Russ, Slick Rick, Jermaine Dupri, Trey Songz, and many more.

Quotable Lyrics

All it takes is one brave Blood and one brave Crip
Standing up together like we did back on them slave ships

Snoop Dogg DJ Battle Cat I wanna thank me
