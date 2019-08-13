Snoop Dogg is one of the true legends in the rap game. We're lucky to still be receiving so much music from the West Coast veteran. At this point, we've received sixteen studio albums from the Doggfather and that's not even counting his collaborative tapes, smaller-scale projects, and other musical ventures. Snoop has always been a hard worker and his next album I Wanna Thank Me is expected to arrive at the end of this week. The title of the project stems from a hilarious quote he made during his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction, telling the crowd that he really just wanted to thank himself for all his hard work, which led to him receiving a star on the famous strip. Finally, the tracklist has been revealed and it's looking pretty exciting.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

This Friday, we'll be receiving new projects from Young Thug, Quality Control, and many others but the old heads will gravitate toward that new Snoop Dogg album. Now, we know exactly what to expect because the 22-song tracklist has been uploaded to Apple Music with all the features uncovered. The body of work is set to be pretty long but there will be an array of different voices keeping us intrigued along the way. Slick Rick, Swizz Beatz, YG, Mustard, Jermaine Dupri, Trey Songz, Ozuna, and even Nate Dogg have appearances on I Wanna Thank Me. Other stars, like RJmrLA, Wiz Khalifa, Russ, Lil Duval, and others are listed on the back cover.

Will you be checking out Snoop's new album on Friday? I Wanna Thank Me comes out on August 16.