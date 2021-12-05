Snoop Dogg Gives Us Major 90s Vibes In The “No Smut On My Name” Video

Uncle Snoop is on a roll.

Following the release of his very successful compilation project, The Algorithm, 50-year-old Snoop Dogg continues to impress us with his seemingly endless creativity and work ethic. Yesterday, the rapper shared the music video for “No Smut On My Name” featuring Battle Locco and Kokane.

The clip was directed by Peter Quinn, and sees Snoop and his collaborator standing on a large black platform, dressed in dapper suits – Snoop opting for a lighter colour while his partner in crime chooses to stick with the dark side. The entire video is in black and white, so the obvious colour contrast adds even more character to the already charming scene.

When he took on his new role at Def Jam in June, the Long Beach native said that he wants “to help the artists and give them love and wisdom and guidance and understanding, teach them some tricks that I learned in the game — to diversify their portfolios to be superstars.” His latest project is a clear testament to his efforts, featuring old friends like Ice Cube, E-40, Too $hort, and Jadakiss, while also giving a platform to plenty of up and coming names.

The comment section for the “No Smut On My Name” video is loaded with tons of love, and endless comments from people who can’t help but point out the beauty of Snoop’s signature flow, and how he’s managed to hold onto it so tightly to maintain his status as a hip-hop superstar, even all these years later.

Check out the new visual above and let us know what you think of it below.

[Via]