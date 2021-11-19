Snoop Dogg Shares "The Algorithm" Ft. Method Man, Redman, Mary J. Blige, Ice Cube, Fabolous & More

With his new role at Def Jam in place, Snoop Dogg is making his debut on the label. Being a Def Jam artist was something of a dream for the Rap icon and now that he has a position with the legendary label, he is looking to shine a light on veterans and newcomers. Snoop has been speaking about his anticipated project The Algorthim for some time and the rollout has been extensive as the rapper prepares fans for what he believes is the album of the year.

“Algorithm is a project I put together specifically on Def Jam Records to get some new artists, some established artists, and some friends of mine to make a damn good record to end this year off,” Snoop recently told Complex. “You got Usher, Mary J. Blige, Fabolous, Dave East, Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss."

"Imagine all of the favors people owe me, right, and I never used ’em. And then I just said I’m finna make a record... Let me start going down the list, and man... Everybody got busy.” Other looks include YK Osiris, Jane Handcock, Wiz Khalifa, Method Man, Redman, Blxst, D Smoke, Ty Dolla $ign, and many more.

Stream The Algorithm and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Intro — Snoop Dogg

2. Alright — Redman & Method Man ft. Nefertitti Avani

3. No Bammer Weed — Snoop Dogg

4. New Oldie — Eric Bellinger, Snoop Dogg & Usher

5. Make Some Money — Fabolous, Dave East, Snoop Dogg

6. Anxiety — Malaya

7. Like My Weed — JANE HANDCOCK

8. Applying Pressure — YK Osiris, Snoop Dogg

9. Go to War — Blxst, Snoop Dogg

10. I Want You — October London

11. GYU ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Bino Rideaux

12. Inspiration

13. Big Subwoofer — MOUNT WESTMORE, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, Too $hort

14. Murder Music — Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes

15. Been Thru — HeyDeon

16. Qualified ft. Larry June & October London

17. Everybody Dies — Choc

18. By & By — JANE HANDCOCK

19. Diamond Life — Snoop Dogg, DJ Cassidy, Mary J. Blige

20. Whatever You On — JANE HANDCOCK

21. Mae It Last — Nefertitti Avani

22. No Smut On My Name ft. Battle Loco & Kokane

23. Get My Money ft. Prohoezak

24. Steady — Camino, D Smoke, Wiz Khalifa

25. Outro

[via]