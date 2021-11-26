Snoop Dogg, Fabolous & Dave East Link Up For Luxurious "Make Some Money" Video

When Snoop Dogg announced he had been hired as a Def Jam executive and was working on his 19th studio album, The Algortihm, it was all but certain the record was going to be littered with features from Def Jam artists. And with rappers like Method Man, Redman, Jadakiss and the newly-signed Benny the Butcher showing up when The Algorithm was released on November 19, that hypothesis was proven true.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Today, Snoop is back with visuals for "Make Some Money," featuring Fabolous and Dave East, both of whom are also signed to Def Jam.

Accompanied by the message, "MAKE A LOT OF MONEY. INVEST IN BLACK ARTISTS," the "Make Some Money" music video finds Snoop, Fab and Dave East rapping a room covered wall-to-wall with exquisite paintings. Celebrating Black art and their impeccable rapping abilities, he trio skates over Hi-Tek production, and gets some major fits off in the process. And with some Beats by Dre and Indoggo product placement, Snoop capitalizes on yet another opportunity to "Make Some Money."

Check out the video for Snoop Dogg's "Make Some Money" and let us know what you think down in the comments.