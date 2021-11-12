Joe Rogan has one of the biggest podcasts in the world and as a result, he is able to get some pretty incredible guests to sit across from him. Just last year, Rogan was able to get on Kanye West on the pod, which was certainly a huge cultural moment. Since that time, Rogan has continued to churn out new episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience, even if they have come with a little bit of controversy.

Today, Rogan released a brand new episode with none other than legendary hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg, who is now a creative consultant and executive at Def Jam Records. As you can imagine, Rogan had a lot of industry-related questions for Snoop, and about an hour and a half into the show, Rogan asked Snoop if there is still any tension between West and East coast artists. That's when Snoop dropped a bit of a bombshell as he revealed that he had just signed Benny The Butcher to Def Jam.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM

"I'm on Def Jam Records right. I'm a creative consultant executive, and just to let you know that it don't exist no more, I'm going to announce on your show that I just signed Benny The Butcher and he is one of the hardest rappers up out of Buffalo, New York," Snoop said. "So that's showing that there are no more lines to be crossed. We are doing what we're supposed to be doing. The butcher's coming."

Rogan and Snoop then went on to talk about how East and West coast artists were able to resolve their issues on their own, and that when no politicians are involved, things tend to go quite smoothly.

As for Benny's new deal with Def Jam, it will be interesting to see how the Buffalo artist acclimates to his new situation. You can check out Joe Rogan's entire interview with Snoop Dogg, below.