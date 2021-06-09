Snoop Dogg has been making some major moves in the last few days. On Monday, it was announced that the legendary rapper had taken on a role at Def Jam as Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant. Two days later, news broke that he had formally appointed his wife, Shante Broadus, as his manager. With all of the steps that Uncle Snoop is taking for his future, he's making sure to keep all of his fans in the loop, updating his socials with tons of pictures in his boss 'fit.

Entering "executive mode" at the record label, Snoop Dogg got all dressed up in a black tuxedo, fully prepared for his first day at the office. He gave everyone a good look at the heat on his feet too, sharing a close-up of his luxury loafers. "Boss moves in. Boss Shoes," he wrote as his caption.

After the rapper's disastrous week watching his hometown Los Angeles Lakers get bounced out of the NBA Playoffs in the first round, Snoop made sure to stack up some wins for himself. You love to see it.

We'll keep you posted on all of Snoop's moves as an executive with Def Jam. What do you want to see him accomplish with the label? Let us know in the comments.