Just when you thought Snoop Dogg has done it all, he goes and accomplishes another career milestone. There's a reason many have often used the "completed the main game and is now doing the side-quests" meme when referring to the Doggfather. Today, a new development has been confirmed, as Snoop has officially taken on a new role at Def Jam Records.

The news was announced in a press release detailing Snoop's new position at Def Jam, which finds him taking on the mantle of Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant as a senior strategic advisor. As far as responsibilities, Snoop will be focusing on "A&R and creative development," working directly with the label's executives and artists and reporting directly to Universal Music Group Chairman & CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and Def Jam interim Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Harleston.

Image via press release

Grainge offered up a few words on Snoop Dogg's new position. "We’re thrilled that the one and only Snoop Dogg is bringing his deep industry experience, strong relationships, boundless creativity and infectious energy to Def Jam,” he praises.

Harleston echoed the sentiment with a statement of his own. "I have had the pleasure knowing and working with Snoop Dogg for more than twenty years," he says. "Not only does Snoop understand what it takes to be a successful artist, he is one of the most creative, strategic and entrepreneurial people I know. Snoop has a genuine passion for the label and the culture, and we are all excited to have Snoop join the Def Jam Family.”

Congratulations to Snoop Dogg for this latest development -- it will certainly be interesting to see how his presence ultimately goes on to impact and influence Def Jam Records moving forward.