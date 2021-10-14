Everything Joe Rogan says becomes news.

The stand-up comedian turned Fear Factor host turned MMA commentator turned podcast host has amassed such a huge following with his Joe Rogan Experience podcast that his voice has become one of the most prominent in American popular culture. And since the beginning of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Rogan's voice has become more and more polarizing, as his opinions on the coronavirus and its vaccine have constantly stirred the pot and have resulted in both impressive amounts of support and impressive amounts of vitriol.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

While Rogan's diehard fans stand behind everything he says, other prominent comedic radio hosts like Howard Stern have come out and told Rogan to go f**k himself. And despite Rogan's own battle with COVID-19, the JRE host is still staunch in his anti-vaccination stance, despite staying he is not anti-vax at all.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

In a recent episode with CNN's Sanjay Gupta, Rogan explained why he thinks he is more immune to COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

"I have better immunity than I would if I was vaccinated," Rogan said. "So why? If I've already gotten through COVID ... and I do have the natural antibodies now, why would I take a chance in getting vaccinated?"

Going on to complain about how CNN reported that he had taken a horse de-wormer to fight COVID, Rogan pitched what he believes to be the best course of action to defend against the virus and its effects.

After Gupta said that, ultimately, he thinks it is better not to get the virus at all, Rogan hatched a plan to combine the virus and natural antibodies.

"I think it would be better to get the virus and recover and have amazing immunity to it ... you know what I think you should do? I think you should get vaccinated and then get sick ... because then the vaccine protects you from a bad infection and then you get COVID so then you get the robust immunity that's imparted from having the actual disease itself, which is far more complex and comprehensive than what you're getting from the vaccine ... so that's the move, get vaccinated, let it wane and hang around with a bunch of dirty people."

Who exactly are "dirty people" Rogan mentions is unclear but what is clear is that he does not believe that getting vaccinated is the best course of action in the battle against COVID-19. Despite revealing that he made an appointment to get vaccinated, Rogan said he skipped out on getting the shot and that his exercise and vitamin intake will keep him safe.

